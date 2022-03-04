$36,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
12,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8649041
- Stock #: BC0154
- VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8342720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,713 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7