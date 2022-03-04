Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

12,713 KM

Details Features

$36,966

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Location

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

12,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649041
  • Stock #: BC0154
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8342720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

