Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

22,404 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

  1. 8337930
  2. 8337930
  3. 8337930
  4. 8337930
  5. 8337930
  6. 8337930
  7. 8337930
  8. 8337930
  9. 8337930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337930
  • Stock #: BC0124
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV2MW105993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0124
  • Mileage 22,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino BMW

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 15,716 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330 i xDriv...
 40,247 KM
$37,532 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX T...
 63,400 KM
$29,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory