$26,100+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$26,100
+ taxes & licensing
67,400KM
Used
VIN KNDEUCAAXN7329967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
With all the tech, capability, and versatility, the only thing that feels cheap about this 2022 Kia Seltos is the price tag. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 67,400 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX. This Seltos EX comes with even more comfort and safety features including sunroof, heated Sofino seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key with remote start, automatic air conditioning, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This family SUV ensures your ride will be connected with modern features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Glass Sunroof
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black dash trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Front Head Room: 977 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,445 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,347 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Overall height: 1,630 mm
Overall Length: 4,370 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,409 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,778 L
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2022 Kia Seltos