Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, this 2022 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, youll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 43,244 kms. Its soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GX. This refined Mazda3 GX offers a new dimension of confidence that strengthens the bond between car and driver with comfortable heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an 8.8 inch infotainment system that features Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mazda Connect, remote keyless entry, advanced blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera to add safety and convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Chrome Trim, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canadas premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

43,244 KM

Details Description Features

$24,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

Contact Seller

$24,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,244KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAK72N1513692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection!

Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, this 2022 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 43,244 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This refined Mazda3 GX offers a new dimension of confidence that strengthens the bond between car and driver with comfortable heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an 8.8 inch infotainment system that features Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mazda Connect, remote keyless entry, advanced blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera to add safety and convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Chrome Trim, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome Trim

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Overall Length: 4,459 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport w/Eyesight - Sunroof for sale in Sudbury, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport w/Eyesight - Sunroof 50,597 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Sudbury, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 43,244 KM $24,720 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Trail Package - Sunroof for sale in Sudbury, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Trail Package - Sunroof 51,701 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,720

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3