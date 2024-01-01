$24,720+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$24,720
+ taxes & licensing
43,244KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAK72N1513692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection!
Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, this 2022 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 43,244 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This refined Mazda3 GX offers a new dimension of confidence that strengthens the bond between car and driver with comfortable heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an 8.8 inch infotainment system that features Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mazda Connect, remote keyless entry, advanced blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera to add safety and convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Chrome Trim, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome Trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Overall Length: 4,459 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
