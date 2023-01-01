Menu
2008 Audi A8

62,211 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2008 Audi A8

2008 Audi A8

4.2L Quattro AWD - Tech Premium +Navi-sunroof-Sued

2008 Audi A8

4.2L Quattro AWD - Tech Premium +Navi-sunroof-Sued

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012056
  • VIN: WAUMV94EX8N010771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,211 KM

Vehicle Description

62,211Km only, YES 62,211km ONLY - 1 Owner, Clean Carproof, Accident free, Fully loaded, 8cyl 4.2L auto LONG WHEEL BASE - no Option is missing. Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Power roof , Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived. 

 

Carfax LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D1fpcRW0TlkkN3VWmJ5BjyHhe9JiKVaf

 

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuJK8ICk8YE

 

Price $19,995 + applicable taxes 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

Xenon Headlights 

Bose Surround Sound 

Navigation system

power Sunroof 

Backup Camera 

rear ac / heat Rear A/C controls 

Bluetooth 

keyless entry 

push start

privacy curtains (shades)

Power Seats 

Heated Seats 

Ventilated seats 

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662 

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

