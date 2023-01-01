$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Audi A8
4.2L Quattro AWD - Tech Premium +Navi-sunroof-Sued
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
- Listing ID: 10012056
- VIN: WAUMV94EX8N010771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,211 KM
Vehicle Description
62,211Km only, YES 62,211km ONLY - 1 Owner, Clean Carproof, Accident free, Fully loaded, 8cyl 4.2L auto LONG WHEEL BASE - no Option is missing. Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Power roof , Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D1fpcRW0TlkkN3VWmJ5BjyHhe9JiKVaf
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuJK8ICk8YE
Price $19,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Xenon Headlights
Bose Surround Sound
Navigation system
power Sunroof
Backup Camera
rear ac / heat Rear A/C controls
Bluetooth
keyless entry
push start
privacy curtains (shades)
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Ventilated seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662
