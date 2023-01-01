Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

247,488 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L-leather- sunroof - Alloys - heated seats

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L-leather- sunroof - Alloys - heated seats

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

247,488KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815347
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H75BL825030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,488 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL Ontario VEHICLE, 4cyl, 2.4L , AWD Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Heated Seats front Power sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, All possible options, Just Arrived..  Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OlOITiZ%2FZiTYvef0hoSLblFoMXy1aKxp Price $9,995 + applicable taxes  VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power sunroofBluetooth Alloy wheels heated seatsPower Seats Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / SAT/ CD player / Bluetooth Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side AlarmAnti-lock brakes Traction control  This Vehicle is Sold without SAFETY , Safety package can be provided to you for a value of $799+HST, Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.  Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
