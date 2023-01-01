$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L-leather- sunroof - Alloys - heated seats
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,995
- Listing ID: 9815347
- VIN: 5J6RE4H75BL825030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,488 KM
Vehicle Description
