2017 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Used
137,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C5714
- Mileage 137,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Additional Features
FORMER DAILY RENTAL
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Front Heated Seats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
2017 Jeep Compass