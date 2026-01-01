Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2017 Jeep Compass

137,523 KM

Details Description Features

$13,313

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

13496600

2017 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Logo_NoBadges

$13,313

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C5714
  • Mileage 137,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Additional Features

FORMER DAILY RENTAL
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Front Heated Seats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$13,313

+ taxes & licensing>

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2017 Jeep Compass