2020 GMC Terrain

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<p> This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down. <p> This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options <br /> Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19 x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) machined aluminum with Gray painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, Black lower body, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall. </p> <p>Drive Happy with CarHub<br>*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites</p> <p>Transparency Statement<br>USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.</p>

2020 GMC Terrain

141,965 KM

Details Description Features

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2020 GMC Terrain

SLT

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14447083

2020 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

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Used
141,965KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,965 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down.

This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options
Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) machined aluminum with Gray painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, Black lower body, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall.

Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarHub North York Chrysler

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2020 GMC Terrain