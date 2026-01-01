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2025 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
2025 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,478KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # JW2436B
- Mileage 33,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Flame Red
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 6-Months SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Power Sliding Window 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS -inc: Aux Battery 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Active Noise Control System Supplier Part Tracking Black Dual Exhaust Tips GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Start-Stop Dual Battery S...
BLACK CLOTH BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" STEEL-PAINTED (STD)
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires Raised Ride Height Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks E-Locker Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Fuel...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
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855-316-3947
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CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2025 RAM 1500