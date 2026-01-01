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2026 RAM 1500
Rebel
2026 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
50 State Emissions
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
Requires Subscription
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Front collision mitigation
G/T Package
Leather / Vinyl Bucket Seats
3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD)
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Advanced Safety Group II
Customer Preferred Package 21W
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP II -inc: Active Driving Assist System Surround View Camera System Evasive Steer Assist Drowsy Driver Detection Intersection Collision Assist System Traffic Sign Recognition 12-Way/1-Way Trailer Connector
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Floor Console Under Seat Lighting G/T Decal Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control GT Interior Theme MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit Passive Cold End Exhaust Performance Pages
St Louis South Tracking
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Passenger Interactive Display Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps Pow...
Steel Sport Hood
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust 2nd-Row Heated Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Sea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
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855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
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CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2026 RAM 1500