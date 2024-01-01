Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Buick Verano w/1SG for sale in Thorold, ON

2012 Buick Verano

204,000 KM

Details Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SG

Watch This Vehicle
11929451

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SG

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1731904172
  2. 1731904172
  3. 1731904172
  4. 1731904172
  5. 1731904172
  6. 1731904172
  7. 1731904172
  8. 1731904172
  9. 1731904172
  10. 1731904172
  11. 1731904172
  12. 1731904172
  13. 1731904172
  14. 1731904172
  15. 1731904172
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G4PR5SK2C4190389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1062
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2012 Buick Verano w/1SG for sale in Thorold, ON
2012 Buick Verano w/1SG 204,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX 169,000 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Thorold, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 162,000 KM $13,000 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2012 Buick Verano