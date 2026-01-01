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<p>Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $19,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.</p>

2015 RAM 1500

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14157079

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MTXFS725491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $19,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

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905-964-XXXX

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905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2015 RAM 1500