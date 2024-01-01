Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Thorold, ON

2012 Hyundai Veloster

119,000 KM

Details Features

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle
12055345

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1735672959
  2. 1735672959
  3. 1735672959
  4. 1735672959
  5. 1735672959
  6. 1735672959
  7. 1735672959
  8. 1735672959
  9. 1735672959
  10. 1735672959
  11. 1735672959
  12. 1735672959
  13. 1735672959
  14. 1735672959
  15. 1735672959
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD6CU049835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 1066
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Thorold, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 197,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LTD w/Unvented Seat for sale in Thorold, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LTD w/Unvented Seat 209,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Thorold, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 149,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veloster