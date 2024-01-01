Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Thorold, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

106,000 KM

Details Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1724030345
  2. 1724030345
  3. 1724030345
  4. 1724030345
  5. 1724030345
  6. 1724030345
  7. 1724030345
  8. 1724030345
  9. 1724030345
  10. 1724030345
  11. 1724030345
  12. 1724030345
  13. 1724030345
  14. 1724030345
  15. 1724030345
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP7DL782408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1039
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2011 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Thorold, ON
2011 Ford Taurus SEL 67,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra