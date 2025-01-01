$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB7FL187826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Priced competitively at $9,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
