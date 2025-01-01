Menu
Priced competitively at $9,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

101,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

12603940

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB7FL187826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.


Priced competitively at $9,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

905-980-0334
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2015 Chevrolet Trax