Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS for sale in Thorold, ON

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

141,000 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13136917

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1762137185
  2. 1762137185
  3. 1762137185
  4. 1762137185
  5. 1762137185
  6. 1762137185
  7. 1762137185
  8. 1762137185
  9. 1762137185
  10. 1762137185
  11. 1762137185
  12. 1762137185
  13. 1762137185
  14. 1762137185
  15. 1762137185
  16. 1762137185
  17. 1762137185
  18. 1762137185
  19. 1762137185
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVFED1EJ271666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 1135
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Tech for sale in Thorold, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster Tech 215,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Thorold, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 131,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 177,000 KM SOLD

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2014 Chevrolet Traverse