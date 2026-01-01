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<html> <p><p>Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only &mdash; please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation &mdash; apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $9,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer &mdash; contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.</p> </html>

2018 Ford Escape

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

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14403943.821796248?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33593

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD2JUC64615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $9,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

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905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2018 Ford Escape