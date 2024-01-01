Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Thorold, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

164,000 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1728954021
  2. 1728954021
  3. 1728954021
  4. 1728954021
  5. 1728954021
  6. 1728954021
  7. 1728954021
  8. 1728954021
  9. 1728954021
  10. 1728954021
  11. 1728954021
  12. 1728954021
  13. 1728954021
  14. 1728954021
  15. 1728954021
  16. 1728954021
  17. 1728954021
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER289965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1054
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2015 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent SE 201,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Thorold, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 184,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 122,000 KM SOLD

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan