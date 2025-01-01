Menu
Account
Sign In
Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment. <br><div><br></div><div> Priced competitively at $6,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.</div>

2014 Hyundai Veloster

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12538903

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Base

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1747494677
  2. 1747494677
  3. 1747494677
  4. 1747494677
  5. 1747494677
  6. 1747494677
  7. 1747494677
  8. 1747494677
  9. 1747494677
  10. 1747494677
  11. 1747494677
  12. 1747494677
  13. 1747494677
  14. 1747494677
  15. 1747494677
  16. 1747494677
  17. 1747494677
  18. 1747494677
  19. 1747494677
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
214,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD4EU200268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.


Priced competitively at $6,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Base for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Hyundai Veloster Base 214,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 249,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Kia Forte LX+ 120,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2014 Hyundai Veloster