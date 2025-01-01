Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

163,000 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12838891

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1754617736
  2. 1754617736
  3. 1754617736
  4. 1754617736
  5. 1754617736
  6. 1754617736
  7. 1754617736
  8. 1754617736
  9. 1754617736
  10. 1754617736
  11. 1754617736
  12. 1754617736
  13. 1754617736
  14. 1754617736
  15. 1754617736
  16. 1754617736
  17. 1754617736
  18. 1754617736
  19. 1754617736
  20. 1754617736
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD6FJ301966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 183,000 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 210,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Standard AWD for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard AWD 173,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2015 Chevrolet Traverse