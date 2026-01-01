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<p>Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $10,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14012691

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
190,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U79JM220983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $10,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

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905-964-XXXX

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905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2018 Mazda MAZDA3