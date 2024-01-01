Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Thorold, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

82,000 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1729568721
  2. 1729568721
  3. 1729568721
  4. 1729568721
  5. 1729568721
  6. 1729568721
  7. 1729568721
  8. 1729568721
  9. 1729568721
  10. 1729568721
  11. 1729568721
  12. 1729568721
  13. 1729568721
  14. 1729568721
  15. 1729568721
  16. 1729568721
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCABXFT509772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1055
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 82,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L for sale in Thorold, ON
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 152,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 164,000 KM SOLD

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey