$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKVPKD1FJ129049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Priced competitively at $9,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.
Priced competitively at $9,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc
2016 Ford Escape SE 194,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra SR 139,000 KM $9,745 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul SX Luxury 144,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email 905 Auto Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
Call Dealer
905-964-XXXX(click to show)
905-964-0886
Alternate Numbers905-980-0334
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
905 Auto Sales Inc
905-964-0886
2015 GMC Acadia