Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Thorold, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

198,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

12217848

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHDH4AHXFU364106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1089
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-XXXX

905-964-0886

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2015 Hyundai Elantra