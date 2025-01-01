$9,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX+
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A69F5402057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Priced competitively at $9,495.00 + HST/Licensing
Financing options are available upon request!
Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed.
Warranty packages are available for purchase.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
