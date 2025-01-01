$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V71FM169276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1129
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS 141,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloster Tech 215,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 131,000 KM SOLD
Email 905 Auto Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
Call Dealer
905-964-XXXX(click to show)
905-964-0886
Alternate Numbers905-980-0334
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing>
905 Auto Sales Inc
905-964-0886
2015 Mazda MAZDA3