$10,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR277079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 1050
- Mileage 184,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 184,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 122,000 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary 220,000 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Email 905 Auto Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
Call Dealer
905-964-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
905 Auto Sales Inc
905-964-0886
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan