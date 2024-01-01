Menu
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Thorold, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

184,000 KM

Details

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR277079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1050
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-XXXX

905-964-0886

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan