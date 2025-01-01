Menu
Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $7,495.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

13189736

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR271953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $7,495.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan