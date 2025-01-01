$7,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
905 Auto Sales Inc
89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3
905-964-0886
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $7,495.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc
Email 905 Auto Sales Inc
905 Auto Sales Inc
Call Dealer
905-964-XXXX(click to show)
905-964-0886
Alternate Numbers905-980-0334
+ taxes & licensing>
905-964-0886