Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Thorold, ON

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

196,000 KM

Details Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
11982267

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1733289458
  2. 1733289458
  3. 1733289458
  4. 1733289458
  5. 1733289458
  6. 1733289458
  7. 1733289458
  8. 1733289458
  9. 1733289458
  10. 1733289458
  11. 1733289458
  12. 1733289458
  13. 1733289458
  14. 1733289458
  15. 1733289458
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2GG156956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 1063
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Thorold, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 196,000 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Verano w/1SG for sale in Thorold, ON
2012 Buick Verano w/1SG 204,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX 169,000 KM SOLD

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500