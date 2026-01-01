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<p>Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $8,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14283860

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM9HS562196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to 905 Auto Sales! We operate by appointment only — please contact us to schedule your visit. This vehicle includes an Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Carfax Vehicle History Report, and a professional interior detail. Financing is available (on approved credit), with flexible options to suit your budget and credit situation — apply today and get approved quickly! Optional add-ons such as extended warranty packages and additional protection plans are also available for purchase. This vehicle is priced competitively at $8,995.00 plus HST and licensing. Buy with confidence from a trusted local dealer — contact us today to book your appointment, apply for financing, or learn more about this vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

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905-964-XXXX

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905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

2017 Chevrolet Cruze