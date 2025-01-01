Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Thorold, ON

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

87,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12260977

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1741464158
  2. 1741464158
  3. 1741464158
  4. 1741464158
  5. 1741464158
  6. 1741464158
  7. 1741464158
  8. 1741464158
  9. 1741464158
  10. 1741464158
  11. 1741464158
  12. 1741464158
  13. 1741464158
  14. 1741464158
  15. 1741464158
  16. 1741464158
  17. 1741464158
  18. 1741464158
  19. 1741464158
  20. 1741464158
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK1H6275790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1090
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 194,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 170,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 198,000 KM SOLD

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox