Menu
Account
Sign In
Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.<br><div><br></div><div> Priced competitively at $10,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.</div>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12424419

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1744932221
  2. 1744932221
  3. 1744932221
  4. 1744932221
  5. 1744932221
  6. 1744932221
  7. 1744932221
  8. 1744932221
  9. 1744932221
  10. 1744932221
  11. 1744932221
  12. 1744932221
  13. 1744932221
  14. 1744932221
  15. 1744932221
  16. 1744932221
  17. 1744932221
  18. 1744932221
  19. 1744932221
  20. 1744932221
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK4H1563772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note that we operate on an appointment-only basis. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.


Priced competitively at $10,995.00 + HST/Licensing. Financing options are available upon request! Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and Carfax Report are included in the price. The vehicle has been detailed. Warranty packages are available for purchase.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Thorold, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 144,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Thorold, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 119,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Thorold, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 151,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Alternate Numbers
905-980-0334
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox