Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Thorold, ON

2017 Chevrolet Spark

165,000 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12108767

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

905-964-0886

  1. 1737333443
  2. 1737333443
  3. 1737333443
  4. 1737333443
  5. 1737333443
  6. 1737333443
  7. 1737333443
  8. 1737333443
  9. 1737333443
  10. 1737333443
  11. 1737333443
  12. 1737333443
  13. 1737333443
  14. 1737333443
  15. 1737333443
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA8HC719011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 1077
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 905 Auto Sales Inc

Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Thorold, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 199,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Thorold, ON
2012 Hyundai Veloster 119,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Thorold, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 197,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email 905 Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
905 Auto Sales Inc

905 Auto Sales Inc

89 Ormond St N #20, Thorold, ON L2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

905-964-XXXX

(click to show)

905-964-0886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

905 Auto Sales Inc

905-964-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Spark