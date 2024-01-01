Menu
Bi-Weekly Payment of $265 / 60 Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY.<BR><BR>Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra<BR>Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction...<BR><BR>*** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturers requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details...***<BR><BR>Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively.

2016 Ford F-150

130,751 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF6GFC51527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

2016 Ford F-150