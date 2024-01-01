$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT
Location
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore
819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4
807-346-8733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF6GFC51527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Bi-Weekly Payment of $265 / 60 Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY.
Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra
Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction...
*** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details...***
Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
