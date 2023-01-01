Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L SE

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

171,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842924
  • Stock #: UC4543
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7HG422143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $170 / 72 Months @ 9.99%, Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. . Used vehicle prices and payments include $315.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $65.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Rear Defost
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

