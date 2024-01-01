Menu
Its a Volkswagen Atlas and it is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and get all the details . This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

90,000 KM

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2TR2CA5KC553021

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3118A
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

It's a Volkswagen Atlas and it is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and get all the details . This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

R-LINE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
