Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

70,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

W/T

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

W/T

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1714583386
  2. 1714583386
  3. 1714583386
  4. 1714583386
  5. 1714583386
  6. 1714583386
  7. 1714583386
  8. 1714583386
  9. 1714583385
  10. 1714583385
  11. 1714583385
  12. 1714583385
  13. 1714583385
  14. 1714583385
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE74NF350947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 90,000 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 143,000 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128
2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128" ZR2 35,000 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500