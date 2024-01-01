$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
W/T
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
W/T
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE74NF350947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
