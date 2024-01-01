$54,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 172" Custom
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1172
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2021 Chevy long box 3/4 ton 6.6 ltr gas engine for sale. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better .
Spadoni Leasing
