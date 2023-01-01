Menu
Bi-Weekly Payment of $245 / 96 Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturers requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $315.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $65.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details.

2021 Ford Edge

97,431 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J99MBA40364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
AWD
Rear Defost
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2021 Ford Edge