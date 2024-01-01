Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport just got this low km 2022 Chevy 2500 Crew Cab 2500 that is for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

39,000 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Work Truck

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE73NF350955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2163
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport just got this low km 2022 Chevy 2500 Crew Cab 2500 that is for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500