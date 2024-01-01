$55,590+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$55,590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C516
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Dodge Durango R / T for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can set up your test drive . This Saturday they OPEN to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
