Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Here is a great deal on a 2022 low km Ford Edge that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay   Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and they will arrange your test drive for you. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2022 Ford Edge

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1707323453
  2. 1707323455
  3. 1707323738
  4. 1707323737
  5. 1707323737
  6. 1707323737
  7. 1707323737
  8. 1707323738
  9. 1707323738
  10. 1707323469
  11. 1707323737
  12. 1707323738
  13. 1707323737
  14. 1707323738
  15. 1707323738
  16. 1707323738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP1NBA50368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a great deal on a 2022 low km Ford Edge that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay   Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and they will arrange your test drive for you. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR DENALI for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR DENALI 14,000 KM $56,700 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 45,000 KM $55,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE 33,000 KM $37,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge