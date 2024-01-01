2022 Ford F-550

Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2022  F-550 diesel for sale right now at the Thunder Bay Airport. This is a great vehicle for deliveries and it is ready to get to work. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can share all the information with you. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.</strong></p>

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5GT9NDA00071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F143
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2022  F-550 diesel for sale right now at the Thunder Bay Airport. This is a great vehicle for deliveries and it is ready to get to work. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can share all the information with you. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

