2012 Audi A4

217,172 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T

2012 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

217,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9339787
  • Stock #: K10404
  • VIN: WAUBFCFLXCA118322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10404
  • Mileage 217,172 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

