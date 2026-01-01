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<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse? Check out this 2012 Ford F-150 XL, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This rugged silver pickup is ready to tackle any job, with a powerful 5.0L V8 engine under the hood and a durable two-door design. Inside, youll find a practical gray interior built for comfort and functionality. With 179,569 km on the odometer, this F-150 has proven its dependability and is ready for many more miles.</p><p>This F-150 XL is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a dependable truck. It offers the classic F-150 style you know and trust. With its automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and easy driving experience, whether youre cruising around town or heading out to the worksite. Dont miss the opportunity to own a piece of Fords legendary truck heritage.</p><p>Here are five key features of this 2012 Ford F-150 XL:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine:</strong> Unleash impressive power and capability for work or play.</li><li><strong>Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides great handling and responsiveness.</li><li><strong>Two-Door Design:</strong> Offers a classic and functional pickup truck configuration.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Ensures easy and comfortable driving in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Dependable Ford F-150 Heritage:</strong> Experience the time-tested reliability and durability of the F-150.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br><br>At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br><br>If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br><br><br><br>Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br><br>We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p><p> </p>

2012 Ford F-150

179,569 KM

Details Description Features

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2012 Ford F-150

XL

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14021721

2012 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
179,569KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNF1CFXCKD55938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 179,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse? Check out this 2012 Ford F-150 XL, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This rugged silver pickup is ready to tackle any job, with a powerful 5.0L V8 engine under the hood and a durable two-door design. Inside, you'll find a practical gray interior built for comfort and functionality. With 179,569 km on the odometer, this F-150 has proven its dependability and is ready for many more miles.

This F-150 XL is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a dependable truck. It offers the classic F-150 style you know and trust. With its automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and easy driving experience, whether you're cruising around town or heading out to the worksite. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of Ford's legendary truck heritage.

Here are five key features of this 2012 Ford F-150 XL:

  • Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine: Unleash impressive power and capability for work or play.
  • Rear-Wheel Drive: Provides great handling and responsiveness.
  • Two-Door Design: Offers a classic and functional pickup truck configuration.
  • Automatic Transmission: Ensures easy and comfortable driving in all conditions.
  • Dependable Ford F-150 Heritage: Experience the time-tested reliability and durability of the F-150.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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Fusion Auto Sales

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2012 Ford F-150