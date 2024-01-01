Menu
2012 Toyota Highlander

196,110 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander

V6

2012 Toyota Highlander

V6

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

196,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EH2CS171210

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R03116A
  • Mileage 196,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2012 Toyota Highlander