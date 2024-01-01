$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota Highlander
V6
2012 Toyota Highlander
V6
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
196,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDBK3EH2CS171210
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R03116A
- Mileage 196,110 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Chevrolet
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 BEAUTIFUL RED, 4WD, LEATHER, 1500 SLT, LOW KMS. WO 42,985 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van SAVANA 2500, 3D CARGO, RWD!! 57,624 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet HHR LT ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ****** 109,630 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Call Dealer
1-888-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2012 Toyota Highlander