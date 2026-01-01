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All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2017 Buick Enclave

182,068 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

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14337383

2017 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-800-613-0464

  1. 14337383
  2. 14337383
  3. 14337383
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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD3HJ269242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,068 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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1-800-613-0464

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lakeshore Auto

1-800-613-0464

2017 Buick Enclave