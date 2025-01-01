Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Jaguar XE 30t AWD Prestige, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan, dressed in a timeless black exterior and featuring a refined black leather interior, is designed to turn heads while offering a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable. With 115,614km on the odometer, this Jaguar XE has been well-maintained and is ready to deliver years of driving pleasure.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2L V4 Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in all weather conditions. The XEs elegant four-door sedan body style makes a statement of understated luxury, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. This Jaguar XE 30t AWD Prestige is more than just a car; its a statement of refined taste and driving passion.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this exceptional vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>Jaguars Iconic Design:</strong> The XEs sleek lines and distinctive Jaguar styling exude sophistication and prestige.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Performance:</strong> Enjoy the thrill of responsive acceleration and dynamic handling, making every drive an adventure.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Experience superior grip and control, providing peace of mind in any driving condition.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Enjoy the latest technology features, seamlessly integrated to enhance your driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p> </p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2018 Jaguar XE

115,614 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jaguar XE

30t AWD Prestige

Watch This Vehicle
13046726

2018 Jaguar XE

30t AWD Prestige

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,614KM
Good Condition
VIN SAJAK4GX0JCP40125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,614 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this sleek 2018 Jaguar XE 30t AWD Prestige, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This sophisticated sedan, dressed in a timeless black exterior and featuring a refined black leather interior, is designed to turn heads while offering a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable. With 115,614km on the odometer, this Jaguar XE has been well-maintained and is ready to deliver years of driving pleasure.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L V4 Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling in all weather conditions. The XE's elegant four-door sedan body style makes a statement of understated luxury, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. This Jaguar XE 30t AWD Prestige is more than just a car; it's a statement of refined taste and driving passion.

Here are some of the standout features of this exceptional vehicle:

  • Jaguar's Iconic Design: The XE's sleek lines and distinctive Jaguar styling exude sophistication and prestige.
  • Turbocharged Performance: Enjoy the thrill of responsive acceleration and dynamic handling, making every drive an adventure.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Experience superior grip and control, providing peace of mind in any driving condition.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.
  • Advanced Technology: Enjoy the latest technology features, seamlessly integrated to enhance your driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR 2.0L for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR 2.0L 151,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 153,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 132,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2018 Jaguar XE