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2018 Chrysler 300
300S
2018 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,276 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Imagine cruising down the highway, the rich rumble of the 3.6L V6 engine a confident purr beneath you. This striking red 2018 Chrysler 300 300S sedan, available now at Fusion Auto Sales, is more than just a car; it's a statement. Its bold exterior commands attention, while the sophisticated black leather interior envelops you in comfort and luxury. With 143,276 kilometers already showcasing its proven reliability, this rear-wheel-drive sedan is ready for your next adventure, offering a driving experience that's both powerful and refined.
Step inside this 300S and you'll find a cabin designed for both driver and passengers. The spacious four-door sedan body style ensures ample room for everyone, and the automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, this Chrysler 300 delivers a premium feel at every turn.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2018 Chrysler 300 300S stand out:
- Head-Turning Red Exterior: Make a bold entrance with the eye-catching, vibrant red paint that perfectly complements the aggressive styling of the 300S.
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, offering a sophisticated and upscale feel for every drive.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and confident acceleration with the responsive and robust V6 powertrain.
- Rear-Wheel Drive Dynamics: Enjoy a sporty and engaging driving experience, with the classic handling characteristics that rear-wheel drive provides.
- Spacious 4-Door Sedan Design: This elegant sedan offers practicality and comfort for up to four passengers, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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