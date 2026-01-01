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2018 Kia Soul EV
EV Luxury Auto w/Black/Red Exterior
2018 Kia Soul EV
EV Luxury Auto w/Black/Red Exterior
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,706 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Get ready to turn heads and embrace the future of driving with this stunning used 2018 Kia Soul EV Luxury Auto, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This isn't just any electric vehicle; it's a statement. The bold Black exterior, accented with striking Red detailing, promises to stand out on every street. Step inside to discover a refined Gray Leather interior, offering both comfort and a touch of premium elegance for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This compact SUV/Crossover is designed for the modern driver who values style, sustainability, and smart technology. With just 150,706 km on the odometer, this Kia Soul EV is eager to hit the road and prove its enduring appeal.
Experience the exhilarating yet eco-conscious performance of this all-electric Kia Soul EV. Its smooth Automatic transmission and efficient Front Wheel Drive system deliver a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Designed with practicality in mind, its SUV/Crossover body style provides versatile space, while the four-door configuration ensures easy access for all passengers. At Fusion Auto Sales, we understand that you're looking for a vehicle that offers more than just transportation; you're looking for a lifestyle upgrade. This 2018 Kia Soul EV Luxury Auto is ready to meet and exceed your expectations.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Kia Soul EV Luxury Auto truly irresistible:
- Electric Powertrain: Embrace instant torque and a whisper-quiet ride, all while contributing to a cleaner environment and enjoying significantly lower running costs.
- Luxury Trim with Premium Interior: Indulge in the comfort and sophisticated feel of the Gray Leather seats, elevating your driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.
- Eye-Catching Black/Red Exterior: Make a bold statement with a truly unique and sporty colour combination that ensures you'll be noticed wherever you go.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the practical versatility of an SUV, offering ample cargo space and a comfortable elevated driving position without sacrificing maneuverability.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with an intuitive Automatic transmission that makes city cruising and highway travel a breeze.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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